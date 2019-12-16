Overnight Snow to Impact Roads Tuesday, Bitter Cold Anticipated Thursday

New Englanders are finding ourselves in a familiar scene on this Monday as we await incoming snow that will affect our morning commute Tuesday.

For now, all is quiet on the homefront as the first round of snow associated with a weak storm center slides over the Mid-Atlantic, casting a veil of clouds over southern New England that will at times blot out the sun and at other times thin enough for brightening sky.

Clouds thicken overnight Monday with a quiet wind as the next storm center strengthens moving northeast from the Plains and Mississippi River Valley, headed for the northeast.

Snow develops along the South Coast around midnight Monday, then expands north. It will fall all the way into central New England by Tuesday at dawn, and filling in through much of northern New England except the far North Country by mid-morning.

This snow will accumulate on roads and impact the morning drive for most of New England, with warm air arriving aloft first, causing a change to sleet from south to north in southern New England by mid to late morning. It will then eventually warm air moves in from the ocean at the surface and changes southeast Massachusetts to rain by midday.

Elsewhere, sleet is about as "warm" as it gets, and this means roads will continue to be slick. Snow will continue near the New Hampshire state line points north and in western New England. These areas will have the highest snow amounts of up to 6 inches.

Many of us will record either side of 4 inches of snow, with 2 or 3 inches in southeast Massachusetts and a bit less on the Cape.

Mixed showers last through Tuesday evening and end overnight Tuesday night, leaving a quiet day for most of Wednesday until a strong arctic cold front arrives late Wednesday and into the evening, from northwest to southeast. Scattered snow squalls may make roads slick again briefly, then an arctic wind will arrive Wednesday night through Thursday.

This will make wind chill values below zero regionwide by Thursday morning, prompting another First Alert from our team.

The weather slowly moderates heading into the start of the weekend before some snow and rain showers are possible later Sunday. The early call is likely no big storms for Christmas Eve or Day in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.