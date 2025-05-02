Overtime runs on Dunkin': Streetwear company drops new limited-edition clothing line

Streetwear company Overtime is collaborating with Dunkin' on a new limited-edition clothing line that dropped Friday.

"OT x Dunkin' just dropped," the athletic wear company announced in an email advertising the new line, which features the Massachusetts-based coffee giant's famous orange and pink color scheme.

Some of the items include a $35 T-shirt with the words "box out" on the front, with a picture of a box of donuts. There are also $60 orange and pink shorts -- one pair of which is covered with donuts -- and $65 hooded sweatshirts, one with the slogan "Overtime Runs on Dunkin'" on the front.

"This collaboration is about more than just merch — it’s a collision of two culture-driving brands," Overtime COO Josh Fendrick told License Global. "With Dunkin', we’ve created something that speaks to the energy, creativity and individuality of the next generation. We’re excited to drop a collection that’s as bold and authentic as the fans who represent us."