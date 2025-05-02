Dunkin'

Overtime runs on Dunkin': Streetwear company drops new limited-edition clothing line

The items being sold include T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and shorts sporting the Massachusetts-based coffee giant's famous orange and pink color scheme

By Marc Fortier

Overtime

Streetwear company Overtime is collaborating with Dunkin' on a new limited-edition clothing line that dropped Friday.

"OT x Dunkin' just dropped," the athletic wear company announced in an email advertising the new line, which features the Massachusetts-based coffee giant's famous orange and pink color scheme.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Some of the items include a $35 T-shirt with the words "box out" on the front, with a picture of a box of donuts. There are also $60 orange and pink shorts -- one pair of which is covered with donuts -- and $65 hooded sweatshirts, one with the slogan "Overtime Runs on Dunkin'" on the front.

"This collaboration is about more than just merch — it’s a collision of two culture-driving brands," Overtime COO Josh Fendrick told License Global. "With Dunkin', we’ve created something that speaks to the energy, creativity and individuality of the next generation. We’re excited to drop a collection that’s as bold and authentic as the fans who represent us."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Dunkin' stories

Dunkin' Feb 9

The newest DunKing is… Bill Belichick? Watch the full Super Bowl ad

Food & Drink Jan 17

Woman goes viral for reviewing Dunkin's avocado toast without tasting it: ‘Forget it'

This article tagged under:

Dunkin'
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us