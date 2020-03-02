Overturned Dump Truck Spills Gravel Inside O’Neil Tunnel, Causes Traffic Delays

Motorists were being urged to seek alternative routes Monday morning after a dump truck rolled over inside the Tip O'Neill tunnel in Boston, according to state police.

The truck tipped over inside the tunnel on Interstate 93 northbound, just after Exit 23, spilling gravel across three travel lanes.

It was unclear if any injuries were reported.

Only one lane was open to traffic, authorities said.

Delays in the area were expected while the scene was being cleared.