Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
crash

Overturned Dump Truck Spills Gravel Inside O’Neil Tunnel, Causes Traffic Delays

By Melissa Buja

NBC10 Boston

Motorists were being urged to seek alternative routes Monday morning after a dump truck rolled over inside the Tip O'Neill tunnel in Boston, according to state police.

The truck tipped over inside the tunnel on Interstate 93 northbound, just after Exit 23, spilling gravel across three travel lanes.

It was unclear if any injuries were reported.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Amesbury 4 hours ago

Man Accused of Murdering Mother, Stabbing Stepfather in Amesbury to Face Judge

Rhode Island 5 hours ago

2 Rhode Island Virus Cases Stem From Same Europe School Trip

Only one lane was open to traffic, authorities said.

Delays in the area were expected while the scene was being cleared.

This article tagged under:

crashBOSTONdump truck
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us