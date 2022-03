Some doctors are now warning against the overuse of earbuds as they begin to see more patients coming in with ear infections. Sometimes, these ear infections mean a visit to the ER.

One doctor said they've seen an uptick in ear infections they believe are linked to increased use of earbuds.

Doctors advocate washing earbuds with rubbing alcohol once a day, along with taking a break from wearing them for five minutes every hour of use. There can be risk of wax and debris build-up if the ear canals aren't able to stay clear and receive air.