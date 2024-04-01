Needham

Owl rescued from soccer net in Needham

Once freed, the bird was able to fly away

By Thea DiGiammerino

Needham Police Department

Needham police officers were called in to free an owl trapped in a soccer net Monday morning.

The bird was tangled up in a net at Pollard Middle School when officers arrived. Gloved up and being very careful, Officers Palmer, Tamkin and Emmanouilidis cut the owl loose. Once freed, it was able to fly away.

Needham Police Department
Needham Police Department
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Needham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us