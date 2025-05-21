Owner, customers fight to save restaurant grounded by Taunton Airport Commission

The termination of a restaurant's lease by the city of Taunton, Massachusetts, has sparked outrage among residents.

Aire Restaurant and Catering, located at Taunton Municipal Airport, was accused of several lease violations, but the owners say that's not the case.

Supporters of Aire attended a city council meeting Tuesday in the hopes of stopping the closing of the restaurant, which opened a little over a year ago.

"It just seems like there's some things going on, kind of behind the scenes, to get rid of us," said restaurant owner Charlie Hermann.

He said he signed a five year lease, but received a notice from the Taunton Law Department on May 9 requesting the close of the business by May 31.

"When you tell a company to move out quietly and maybe you'll buy their equipment, that seems kind of shady to me," said Aire customer Joseph Moreton, who spoke in support of Hermann at the council meeting.

The letter came a day after Hermann had a meeting with the city and the Taunton Airport Commission to discuss purchasing capital assets from the restaurant.

"Ultimately, it comes down to they're telling me I'm breaching my lease," Hermann said.

The Taunton Airport Commission said that over the past few months, it has addressed ongoing concerns with the restaurant, including lease violations, board of health violations and operational shortcomings. Despite surgery to remove a third of his lung just months ago, Hermann says he's done his best to address these concerns.

"I'm here to fight for my restaurant," he said. "I'm here to fight for my family."

"At no point was due process breached, as eviction or forced vacating of premises can only legally occur through court action if mutual resolution cannot be achieved," Thomas P. Gay Jr., an attorney with the Taunton Law Department, said in a statement.

In response to the public outcry at the meeting, a city councilor called for a letter of reconsideration to the Taunton Airport Commission.

"I did have the opportunity to speak to the business owner," said Taunton City Councilor Estel Borges. "I felt the passion in the room. I think that sending off a friendly letter to the commission, just to re-look at that, I don't see any harm in that."

"I think they don't have all the information they need to support a motion like that," said Mayor Shaunna O'Connell. "They heard what people said tonight, which is fine, but they don't know anything else."

The Taunton Airport Commission was not present at Tuesday's council meeting, but its attendance has been requested at the next meeting on May 27 to discuss the situation.