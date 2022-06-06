Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Owner of Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Takes Over Kitchen at Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Floramo's

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The owner of a legendary spot for steak tips and ribs just outside of Boston is now serving some of their faves at a restaurant in the northern suburbs.


According to a notice from the place, John Floramo of Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea has taken over the kitchen at Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield, with the post stating that "His lunch menu, cooked his way, with his recipes and sauces will start [Monday, June 6]" while showing a menu that includes steak and turkey tips, ribs, shrimp scampi, veal cutlet, and more. In addition, a tweet from Dockside says to "Stay tuned for a BIG announcement!" while including a #comingsoon hashtag, so we should know more as to the exact plans for the space over the coming days and weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Floramo's, which dates back to the mid-1980s, is known for its grill items, BBQ, and Italian dishes, along with its famous slogan "where the meat falls off the bone." Dockside once had locations in Malden (two) and Chelsea, with one of the Malden outlets now being home to House of Smoke, a BBQ spot under the same ownership.

The address for Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield is 1099 Main Street, Wakefield, MA, 01880. Its website is at https://www.docksiderestaurants.com/ while the website for Floramo's Restaurant is at http://floramos.net/


Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Emmys 7 hours ago

NBC, Telemundo Boston Stations Receive 22 New England Emmys

Pride in Boston 57 mins ago

Boston Holding ‘A Very Proud City' Events Wednesdays in Pride Month

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkChelseaWAKEFIELDdockside restaurant
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us