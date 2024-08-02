Owner of Revere building where 5-year-old fell from balcony speaks out after mayor's comments

The owner of a Massachusetts building where a child fell from the third story, is speaking out after remarks from Revere's mayor.

A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a balcony on Shirley Avenue Wednesday. A day later, Mayor Patrick Keefe said the building's conditions were "unacceptable," explaining that a citation had been issued for violations.

"No family should have to live in unsafe housing conditions and landlords have a responsibility to ensure safety for their tenants," Keefe said in a statement Thursday. "The conditions at 54 Shirley Avenue are unacceptable."

On Friday, the building's owner spoke with NBC10 Boston, saying she did whatever work was needed and reported to her.



"I have been very emotional for a few days," said the woman, who did not share her name.

She said the tenants told her about the needed repairs on July 23, and she warned the tenants not to let their kids play or run around on the porch.

"I'm a mom of two boys," she said. "I would never do this to my kids. I would never allow them to play up there by themselves."

The woman has owned the building for 10 years.

She said she requested a contractor the day after learning of the problem, scheduling the appointment for Friday.

"It's not like we don't want to fix it, it just takes time," the woman said.

Keefe told NBC10 Boston Friday that there's an ongoing investigation. He did not give any details about what citations the city had issued.

"You have a responsibility, and we have to make sure that the city's taking care of their vulnerable residents," Keefe said. "We have to hold these landlords and homeowners accountable."

The building owner says she is cooperating with the city to try to correct any violations.

"I'm doing everything according to the rental law," she said. "I'm carefully doing everything."

The child is still recovering, officials said. He is in stable condition as of Friday.