Owner of Rowley Dog Kennel Charged with 40 Counts of Animal Cruelty

The owner of a dog kennel in Rowley, Massachusetts, has been charged with 40 counts of animal cruelty after an investigation that started when a herd of goats was found walking along Route 1 last month.

April Bernhardt, 40, of Rowley, owner of The Hydrant Regency on Route 1, turned herself in to police Wednesday and is charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty by custodian and one count of animal cruelty. She was scheduled to be arraigned later in the day in Newburyport District Court.

The investigation began when a small herd of goats escaped from their enclosure on Saturday, Aug. 27 and wandered along Route 1. This led Rowley police to the goats' home, The Hydrant Regency dog kennel, which had dozens of animals being held in what investigators described as unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

That led to a follow-up investigation by Rowley police and animal control, in collaboration with the MSPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The FBI's Evidence Response Team also joined the investigation last week, helping to search the property for evidence of dead dogs.

The kennel has been closed since Aug. 29, police said. All animals that were being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, and the goats are in the MSPCA. Police did not say whether any dead dogs were found.

It was not immediately known if Bernhardt had an attorney.

The Hydrant Regency previously posted on its Facebook page that “we’ve had a lot of things going on here at The Hydrant Regency.” The post also mentioned “an electrical issue that needs immediate attention,” and that it will be closed until further notice for “kennel improvements.”

A former customer of The Hydrant Regency told NBC10 Boston a horrifying story about her experience with the kennel -- one which she said nearly killed her dog and left her with about $6,000 in veterinary bills.

Jillian Aurigemma of Wilmington said she boarded her two dogs there while on vacation in in New Hampshire in July of 2021. She said when she picked up the dogs, one of them had a serious wound near his tail.

She said the dog, Busy, now 4, ended up with a serious infection that nearly killed him. Although he survived, veterinarians were not able to save his tail, which had to be amputated.

"Pretty just traumatic situation all around," she recalled. "He had a severe wound on his tail, at which point we were told the infection had to have progressed at least three or four days."

She said she immediately reached out to the kennel owners, but didn't get anywhere.

"They pretty much brushed it off as if it was a minor injury, and it had just occurred moments before we picked him up," she said.

Aurigemma said that veterinarians estimated that the wound had been there for at least a few days.