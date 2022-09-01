Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Nashua

Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom

Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, is charged with three counts of violation of privacy

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Tutti Frutti

The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores.

Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He is free on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on Oct. 3.

Police said they responded to the Tutti Frutti location inside the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua on July 23 after a hidden recording device was located in a bathroom within the store. Their investigation determined that Pou "purposefully concealed" a hidden recording device within the store's bathroom.

Pou is the franchise owner of "multiple" Tutti Frutti locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to police. They said the investigation is ongoing and could involve some of those other locations.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or any other potential suspicious incidents involving Pou or any other Tutti Frutti locations is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or their Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

More New Hampshire stories

explosion 19 hours ago

Building Gutted After Fire, Explosion in Brookline, NH

video voyeurism Aug 30

NH Man Charged With Hiding Camera in Public Beach Restroom

New Hampshire Aug 29

Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH

This article tagged under:

Nashuatutti frutti
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us