Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom

The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores.

Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He is free on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on Oct. 3.

Police said they responded to the Tutti Frutti location inside the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua on July 23 after a hidden recording device was located in a bathroom within the store. Their investigation determined that Pou "purposefully concealed" a hidden recording device within the store's bathroom.

Pou is the franchise owner of "multiple" Tutti Frutti locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to police. They said the investigation is ongoing and could involve some of those other locations.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or any other potential suspicious incidents involving Pou or any other Tutti Frutti locations is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or their Crime Line at 603-589-1665.