Owners of Giacomo's and Riccardo's in Boston's North End opening North End Lobster Company

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The operators of a couple of North End restaurants are hoping to open a new dining spot.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, a restaurant tentatively named North End Lobster Co. is looking to open on Hanover Street, with Adriana Travaglione being the manager listed. A post within the northend.page website mentions that Richard and Adriana Travaglione (who both run the North End location of Giacomo's as well as the nearby Riccardo's) are indeed behind the proposed spot, though the website says "The restaurant will be called 'North End Lobster Company'.... except probably not. Turns out that was just a placeholder and the real name on the BDA is TBD."

A hearing on the plans is slated to be held on April 24, so there should be more information by later next week.

The address for the proposed new dining spot is 204 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113.

