Package Stores Sue to Stop Cumberland Farms Booze Sales

Members of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association are challenging the constitutionality of a Cumberland Farms ballot proposal that would, among other things, allow retailers to sell alcohol in an unlimited number of their stores statewide.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms put forward the proposal this summer. It’s currently on track to go before voters in November 2020.

In addition to removing the state cap, the proposal would create a new type of license for food retailers to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption, as well as require stores to check identification for everyone who buys alcohol, no matter how old they appear, and ultimately mandate that stores use barcode scanners or something similar to check IDs.

