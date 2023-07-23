Man, 43, missing after paddleboarding in Martha's Vineyard pond, police say

A paddleboarder went missing in a pond on Martha's Vineyard Sunday, local and state police said amid a search for the 43-year-old man.

The search, which is being considered a rescue operation at this time, was located on Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts State Police said Sunday night.

Martha's Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to the pond in the area of Turkeyland Cove around 7:46 p.m. for a report of a male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged, not resurfacing again.

According to police, another paddleboarder was in the pond with the man at the time and witnessed him go under water.

More information about the missing paddleboarder wasn't immediately shared.

The pond is in Edgartown, on the island's south shore.

Numerous agencies are involved in the rescue operation, including Edgartown Fire and all other island fire departments, local and state police, as well as the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Please remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search," the department said in a tweet.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.