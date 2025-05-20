‘Painful': Construction workers feel targeted by ICE

A construction contractor in Lowell, Massachusetts, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston about the arrests of his children and dozens of his workers by immigration agents last week.

"It has been painful," Segundo Pinguil said in Spanish about the detainment of 17 of his workers, including his son, daughter and nephew, in Lowell.

He doesn't believe they've done anything wrong, explaining they were simply working.

About a third of them were arrested on Tuesday in a traffic stop. The rest were detained Friday at a gas station on Bridge Street by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration also responded, as did a SWAT team.

People were detained in Lowell and East Boston Friday during immigration enforcement operations.

Pinguil said he's been working in construction for more than 20 years after coming to the U.S. from Ecuador.

He said he has a work permit, but he's unsure if everyone in his crew was up to date with their papers. He denies online rumors he was trafficking people.

ICE agents were caught by NBC10 Boston's cameras Monday detaining two workers after pulling over their van on Washington Avenue in Chelsea.

A month after an ICE agent smashed his car window to detain him, Juan Francisco Méndez was released on bond.

It follows similar arrests NBC10 Boston has documented since March, showing ICE agents targeting immigrants in work vans, including in Waltham, Everett and East Boston.

Two construction companies in the area, which asked to remain anonymous, told NBC10 Boston they have noticed a similar pattern in Lowell.

"These are industries where we're very heavily reliant upon immigrant labor, and because of our broken immigration system, we really don't have enough of that," said Louis Haskell, a Lowell-based immigration attorney.

Haskell believes the Trump administration is constantly looking for ways to crack down on undocumented workers.

"ICE does not have the resources — it knows it doesn't have the resources — to do all the terrible things that it says it's going to do to people," he said. "What they're trying to do is fill people with terror, trembling panic, and fear, and the administration's hoping that that will induce people just to leave on their own."

Most recent incident in Waltham occurred Tuesday when video showed ICE agents smashing the glass of a van to take a man out and handcuff him as community members pleaded for them to stop.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment on the story by before publication.

A Department of Homeland Security official issued a statement Monday on the move to call in the SWAT team.

"Due to recent political stunts and assaults on ICE officers — which have increased by 413% — ICE's Special Response Team (SRT) was there to ensure the safety of our officers and the community," the statement read.

Pinguil said he's seeking legal help for his family members and all of his employees, but tracking them has been a challenge. He said his daughter has been transferred to a detention center in New Jersey and his son to another in Texas.