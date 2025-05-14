Pair behind 2 well-known Boston eateries opening new restaurant in Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to the Boston waterfront.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to multiple sources (including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page from a few weeks ago), Tacos El Chikis is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, with a licensing board hearing page indicating that the Northern Avenue spot (which had been home to a location of b.good) will be a full-service restaurant with seating for 20 in its dining room and a seasonal outdoor patio with additional seating for 18, and it hopes to acquire a beer and wine license. The listing also mentions that Dominick Minots will be the manager, with an earlier What Now Boston article stating that Minots and George Aboujaoude--both of whom are behind Committee in the Seaport District and Eva in the Back Bay--are behind the proposed restaurant, along with Jose Antonio Paredes Duque who is involved in venture capital, real estate, and hospitality.

The address for the upcoming Tacos El Chikis is 50 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

