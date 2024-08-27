Pair who tried to rob Vermont dispensary connected to 2 bank robberies, police say

Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary in Vermont on Monday afternoon, and they say the suspects are also believed to be connected to armed robberies at two banks earlier in the day.

Vermont State Police said they responded to the Rolling Twenties Dispensary on Rockingham Road in Rockingham around 2 p.m. Monday following a report of an attempted armed robbery. A man and a woman reportedly entered the business and demanded money and marijuana.

The man was described as about 40 years old, standing about 5'9" tall, and wearing a white or light gray long-sleeved Henley shirt over a dark, possibly black long-sleeve undershirt, with gray sweatpants and brown work boots. He had short brown hair and wore a black ball cap with a white stripe on the brim. He was wearing dark sunglasses, blue latex gloves and a black N-95 mask. He also had a bulge on his right hip that was believed to be a gun.

The woman was described as about 40 years old, heavyset, standing about 4'11" tall. She was wearing a dark blue or black hooded fleece with a front pocket, tight blue jeans and a brown leather belt. She had red hair tucked under a short-brimmed black cap and was wearing dark sunglasses, blue latex gloves and a black N-95 mask.

State police said the identities of the suspects remain under investigation, and they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects were driving a blue, 2021 four-door Chevrolet Silverado short-bed pickup truck with New Hampshire license plate number 527 0106. The truck was last seen in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, on Monday afternoon as it fled from police into Massachusetts.

The vehicle and the suspects are believed to be connected to armed robberies at two banks Monday in Bellows Falls and Brattleboro, according to state police. They said local police in those communities are investigating those incidents.

Anyone with information about the attempted armed robbery in Rockingham is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or email Detective Sgt. Dan Hall at daniel.hall@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.