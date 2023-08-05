Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Pan-Mass Challenge rider seriously hurt after crash

Lakeville firefighters said the crash happened on Howland Road early Saturday afternoon

By Thea DiGiammerino

bike lane generic
NBC 4 New York

A biker was hurt while participating in the Pan-Mass challenge Saturday, according to firefighters in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Howland Road just before 12:30 p.m., navigating through the event crowd to reach the rider. He was already being treated by event medical staff and a private ambulance crew when firefighters arrived, but the injuries were serious. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for further treatment, his condition not immediately clear.

During the call a second group of bicyclists crashed, but those injuries were minor and they were able to continue with the race.

The Pan-Mass Challenge is a bike-a-thon that raises money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. It includes 16 routes ranging from 25 to 211 miles and is traditionally held in the first week of August. It draws thousands of riders and volunteers each year.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us