Pancho's Taqueria in Needham has closed, Dedham location remains open

A pair of suburban Mexican restaurants is now back down to just one, as the newer location has shut down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Pancho's Taqueria in Needham is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the place (which was posted on the Needham Restaurants page) saying "Today Pancho's in Needham closes its doors. We had great memories in the town of Needham. For our regulars please visit us at the Dedham location. Thank you all for your support all these years." The Needham outlet of Pancho's first opened in the fall of 2019, joining its Dedham location which had debuted three years earlier.

The address for the now-closed location of Pancho's Taqueria in Needham was 1450 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA, 02492. The website for the Dedham location is at https://www.panchostaqueria.com/

