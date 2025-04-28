Caught In Southie

Experience a global festival, with local and international vendors offering street food, products, and performances during AAPI Heritage Month

WHAT: Panda Fest, a vibrant celebration of Asian culture, cuisine, and community, is making its Boston debut this year! Originating in New York City in 2024, Panda Fest decided to expand and is bringing its exciting and immersive experience to Boston’s City Hall Plaza from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4. Prepare for three days of delicious food, captivating performances, and panda-themed fun.

Panda Fest will feature over 60 Asian food vendors offering more than 200 varieties of Asian street food, alongside 15 merchandise vendors and numerous cultural performances. The vendors that will be present include, but are not limited to:

  • ROYCE Chocolate 
  • PAGU
  • Maca Boston
  • Rensauce BBQ LLC
  • Junbi Matcha & Tea – Brookline
  • Lakon Paris
  • Lumi Vietnamese Bistro
  • Hello, Yam!
  • Hoshino Sushi Tacos
  • Coopy Studio
  • Face Paint Fantasy
  • Timeless Kitty

Panda Fest 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event, offering attendees the chance to enjoy authentic Asian flavors, shop unique merchandise, and immerse themselves in the beauty of Asian culture. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience in Boston!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Panda Fest website or follow along on Instagram @pandafestboston.

WHEN: 

Friday, May 2: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 3: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 4: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

WHERE: 

Boston City Plaza

1 City Hall Square

Boston, MA 02203

