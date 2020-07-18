Fall River

Pandemic Pushes Back Embattled Former Mayor's Trial to 2021

Correia has pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors, falsifying tax returns and extorting marijuana businesses

jasiel correia fall river mayor
NBC10 Boston

The trial of a former Massachusetts mayor facing federal investment fraud and extortion charges has been postponed indefinitely after being delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Federal Court Judge Douglas Woodlock told a pretrial conference over Zoom that trials for former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia and his former chief of staff and campaign manager, Gen Andrade, could not be scheduled until at least January, The Herald News reported.

Woodlock said criminal trials could resume in September, but the court will prioritize incarcerated defendants over those out on bail.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather forecast 1 hour ago

Potential for Heat Wave Begins Saturday

ll bean 2 hours ago

For the First Time, LL Bean to Sell Its Products in US Chain Stores

"I told counsel that I think this is a case that they should not anticipate to go to trial, at the earliest, January and maybe not that," Woodlock said.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors, falsifying tax returns and extorting marijuana businesses, as well as separate federal charges of defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing.

Correia originally was scheduled to appear in court in May but was rescheduled to appear Sept. 14.

Andrade requested a separate trial from Correia in January, Woodlock has not ruled on the request.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverJasiel Correia
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us