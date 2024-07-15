Pane of glass falls from window at TD Garden

Boston

A pane of glass fell from a window at the TD Garden in Boston on Monday, prompting officials to close the entrance to the MBTA station below.

Boston police confirmed they were called to the scene on 100 Causeway Street around 1:25 p.m. No one was hurt.

Video from the scene shows that the pane, which police said was on an external window, fell from several stories up. Shattered glass could be seen on a roof below.

MBTA Transit Police have shut down the entrance to North Station.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

