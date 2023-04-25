Local

Parent Accused in Armed Attack on School Bus Driver in Roxbury

The driver was taken to the hospital - the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A parent is accused of attacking a school bus driver in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Tuesday, allegedly punching the driver and pulling a knife in front of the children who were on the bus, according to Boston police.

Police and Boston Public Schools said the attack was reported around 2 p.m. near Kenilworth and Dudley streets on a bus for the Trotter School. The suspect, who police say is the mother of a child, is accused of attacking the driver, punching him in the stomach and pulling a knife.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The mother is not in custody but police say they know who she is and are looking for her now.

"The Trotter School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive. Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom," Trotter School Principal Sarita Thomas said in a letter to families.

Families of children on the bus were immediately notified so students could be picked up.

The Trotter School is a K-6 school.

More details on the attack were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

