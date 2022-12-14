Local

Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.

The suspect is currently under house arrest and is wearing a GPS bracelet, police said.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after making a threat to the superintendent of schools.

In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The suspect is currently under house arrest and is wearing a GPS bracelet.

More details, including the suspect's name, were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

