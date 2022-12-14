Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.

A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after making a threat to the superintendent of schools.
In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The suspect is currently under house arrest and is wearing a GPS bracelet.
More details, including the suspect's name, were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.