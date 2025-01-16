Parent facing criminal charges for assaulting referee at Foxborough hockey arena

Police say a parent is facing several criminal charges after they allegedly assaulted two referees at a hockey facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Foxborough police said in a press release Thursday that they responded to a report of a disturbance at Foxboro Sports Center on East Belcher Road on Jan. 4, at 9:45 p.m.

The initial investigation determined that two game officials had been assaulted by a parent of one of the players. A follow-up investigation was conducted consisting of interviews with witnesses, the two involved referees and the review of game video and cellphone video.

As a result of their investigation, police said one person will be summoned to Wrentham District Court at a later date for several criminal charges. They said the name of the person being summoned will not be released until probable cause for the criminal charges is determine by a clerk magistrate.

No further details have been released.