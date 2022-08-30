Parents More Wary of Boston Public Schools: Poll

Ahead of the school year starting Boston's students, a new poll has been released that says parents are less satisfied with Boston Public Schools.

The poll was released Monday by MassINC Polling Group, and is the fourth measures the group has done of parents' satisfaction of Boston's public schools since July 2021. This latest wave included 845 public school parents in the City of Boston, a fairly small sample in a district that typically serves more than 50,000 children.

In the latest data set, 29% of parents reported that they're "very satisfied" with the Boston Public Schools, which is a decline from 41% at the same time last year. Meanwhile, less parents in this most recent survey felt that the district is focusing on students. A higher number of parents than previous surveys reported that they believed the district was focused more on district leaders and politicians.

A high majority of parents told the polling group they want to be "very engaged" with their child's education. Just under half, though, said that Boston Public Schools enables them to do so.

The school year begins for grades 1-12 on Sept. 8.