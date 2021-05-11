Parents React After FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Ages 12 to 15

Some parents in Massachusetts are reacting with caution after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the shot to be made available to more kids.

The Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. The agency noted there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 16 among kids given dummy shots. More intriguing, researchers found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.

Still, some parents expressed caution about the development.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said Massachusetts will close four of the state's seven mass COVID-19 vaccination sites by the end of June as his administration pivots to the "next phase" of the vaccine distribution process.

"Is this going to have long-term implications for my kids and potentially my grandkids?" Keri Rodrigues, the founder of MA Parents United asked. "Honestly, that's the conversation."

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, said work needs to be done to reassure concerned parents about vaccines.

"In general, with most of the vaccines that have been approved or authorized, if people were to have any symptoms, those symptoms or side effects are seen within those two months," she said. "So far, we haven’t seen anything that’s concerning. That would be my first step in trying to reassure parents."

The younger teens received the same vaccine dosage as adults and had the same side effects, mostly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills or aches that signal a revved-up immune system, especially after the second dose.

Pfizer’s testing in adolescents “met our rigorous standards,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said. “Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Massachusetts takes another step toward the new normal Monday as the state enters its next phase of reopening and offers walk-in appointments for the vaccine.

At his COVID vaccine briefing Monday -- just before the FDA's announcement -- Gov. Charlie Baker addressed how he thinks the vaccine rollout may go for children 12-15.

Speaking after a tour of the Manet Community Health Center vaccination site in Quincy, Baker said that he expects to see pop-up vaccination sites in schools and supermarket parking lots.

"You really want to catch people where they might be," Baker said.