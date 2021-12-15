Parents to Rally for Better COVID School Safety at Mass. State House

A group of parents will rally at the State House Wednesday in a call for change as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts schools and across the state.

There were 345 cases reported among students and staff last week, an increase of 123 cases from the week prior, the Boston Public Schools coronavirus dashboard shows. During the week of Nov. 18, there were just 156 positive cases.

The group, called Families for COVID Safety, will hold a rally outside the State House at 4 p.m. to call on Boston Public Schools and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to "take proactive steps to stop COVID spread in our schools and communities, including fixing testing, contact tracing, and ventilation," according to an event advisory.

Among their demands are upgraded ventilation and consistent pool testing in all Massachusetts schools. They are also calling for boosted vaccination rates among students and remote days to count as school days.

State House News Service contributed to this report.