Person dies on flight from Paris to Boston, police say

A person's death on board an Air France plane to Boston from Paris was under investigation on Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police said.

There were few details available about the person's death; police described the death as unattended but didn't share more information, including the identity of the person who died, which won't be released until loved ones are notified. Detectives were looking into what happened.

First responders were seen by an Air France plane at Boston Logan International Airport.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Air France for more information.