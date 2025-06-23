Park City, new outdoor bar and restaurant, opens in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a new outdoor dining and drinking spot with a connection to a local restaurant group was being planned, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Park City is now open in South Boston, with Mike Shaw of the Broadway Restaurant Group being the owner of the Dorchester Avenue spot. The new venue is a family-friendly outdoor space that includes lawn games and live music, and in addition to being kid-friendly, it also allows patrons to bring their dogs as well. Some of the food items offered at Park City include fish tacos, smash burgers, hot dogs, wings, chicken sandwiches, and lobster rolls, while beer, wine, and cocktails are available as well.

The address for Park City is 383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston, MA, 02127. Its website will be at https://www.parkcitysouthie.com/

