Parking bans, warnings in effect as winter storm reaches Massachusetts

Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up snow blowers, dusting off shovels and gearing up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region.

The system was expected to track along the northeastern coastline throughout the weekend, with the heaviest snowfall expected in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England.

Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast.

Here are the latest weather alerts in New England and the Greater Boston area

By midnight, snow will begin to blanket inland areas. Coastal areas will take a little more time, the coast will see a rain-snow mix until late morning Sunday. Travel will be iffy through the night... don't let any snow or slippery spots on the roads catch you off guard. #Boston pic.twitter.com/1WQ20B74hU — Sydney Welch (@SydWeather) January 6, 2024

In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of 6 inches up to a foot and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The weather service predicted similar levels of snow in portions of Maine and New Hampshire, with slightly less — 3 to 6 inches — in areas of Vermont. Parts of central Maine were hit hard by a December storm that brought flooding and cut power to more than 400,000 customers.

Overnight Tonight: Snow develops, mix and rain immediate coast, breezy. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Sunday: Snow inland, mix coast, changes to PM snow, flash freeze coast. Highs 30s early, dropping into 20s PM. Sunday night: Snow showers early, breezy, cold. Lows around 20.

With much of the state under a Winter Storm Warning, it's important to review winter safety tips and get your family prepared for the coming storm. Find more tips here ⬇️ https://t.co/q8JRi92RPD pic.twitter.com/DawQCvvXnh — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) January 6, 2024

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city was preparing for the storm but wasn’t expecting it to be a major event, and the timing of the snow meant it would likely have less of an impact on city life. Storm surges were also not expected.

Wu said she hopes the snow will be cleaned up in time for school Monday morning.

Subway, bus routes and commuter rail lines will operate on a regular Sunday schedule in greater Boston, officials said. Non-passenger trains will help keep tracks clear and look for any trees or branches that pose a threat to overhead wires.

Commuter rail operators deployed more than 1,000 pieces of snow-fighting equipment, including blowers, salt trucks, plows, and other equipment, across the network.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said that while the state isn't expecting record-breaking snow, residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure homes stay safely heated.

“Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe,” she said.

Greg Carbin, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said precipitation in the form or rain or snow was expected to overspread the Mid-Atlantic region Saturday and develop across areas of Pennsylvania and upstate New Jersey and before spreading across parts of New York and New England through the night with snow totals of up to 12 inches.

“We’re keeping a close eye, especially on Boston. They could pick up quite a bit of snow. Most areas in interior New England should see anywhere from half a foot to a foot of snow with this event before it starts to wind down,” Carbin said.

The City of Boston said there will not be a declared snow emergency for this storm due to expected snowfall totals. There will be no parking ban. Space savers will not be permitted,

The city said it is expecting a flash freeze Sunday evening, however, and is asking Boston residents and business owners to clear sidewalks, paths and entries, as it will become more difficult as the storm continues into Monday morning.

Here comes the snow, Boston!



Due to expected snowfall totals, there will not be a declared snow emergency in the City of Boston for this storm. pic.twitter.com/SpHKO9qaLV — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) January 6, 2024

Other cities in Massachusetts that chose not to enact a parking ban include Malden, which said the decision was made after much discussion and consideration between public safety officials, Department of Public Works, the parking department and Malden Public Schools.

🌨️❄️ Winter Storm Update ❄️🌨️



After much discussion and consideration between our public safety officials, DPW, Parking Department, and Malden Public Schools, we have decided to continue WITHOUT ENACTING WINTER PARKING RESTRICTIONS for the storm arriving Sat. 1/6 and Sun. 1/7🚗 — City of Malden (@TheCityofMalden) January 6, 2024

3. Refrain from using school parking lots.

4. Do not park in a way that blocks a plow or sander from getting down the street.

5. Leave plenty of extra time in your commute or travels. 6. Please clear sidewalks according to city ordinances. — City of Malden (@TheCityofMalden) January 6, 2024

Several cities have, however, opted to enforce parking bans for this weekend's storm, including Attleboro, Braintree, Framingham, Raynham, Medford, Dedham, Quincy and Lynn, as well as Pelham and Nashua, New Hampshire.

Due to impending inclement weather, with the likelihood of significant snowfall, Attleboro Police Chief has declared a city-wide emergency parking ban from 12:00 pm on Saturday 01/06/2024 through 8:00 am on Monday 01/08/2024. pic.twitter.com/LMcqIiJYrk — City of Attleboro (@CityofAttleboro) January 5, 2024

Parking ban will begin at 9pm tonight and extend until 9pm Sunday evening. No street parking will be allowed, and vehicles impeding snow removal will be subject to towing. Sunset Lake, Golf Course and Smith Beach lots available as alternatives. - Per Mayors Office pic.twitter.com/SkViso7IQr — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 6, 2024

City of Framingham issuing a snow emergency parking ban as of midnight on Sunday, January 7 https://t.co/rYKdMCCgws — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) January 6, 2024

Due to the pending storm the Raynham Police Department have issued a Parking Ban for the Town Raynham starting on Sunday 1/7/2024 from 12am to 4pm. No on street parking will be allowed during this time frame. Please stay tuned for any further updates. pic.twitter.com/fZ6oQP1TH1 — Raynham Police (@Raynhampd) January 6, 2024

CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 6th BEGINNING AT 7PM



Parking restrictions in effect as of 7 p.m.



Medford Inauguration Ceremony Postponed to Wednesday, January 10 at 6 p.m.



Xmas Tree Collection Beginning January 8



More info: https://t.co/zX50Hch64V — Medford, Mass (@MedfordMass) January 6, 2024

To aid in the snow removal process this weekend, the @DedhamDPW Director has issued a winter parking ban that will be in effect beginning tonight at midnight (12:00 AM) until 12 Noon tomorrow, January 7, 2024 (Sunday): https://t.co/NYgb67pj1s #DedhamMA #DedhamThrives pic.twitter.com/P0PJJDyWuq — Town of Dedham (@DedhamThrives) January 6, 2024

The City of Quincy has issued a snow-emergency parking ban. Please visit their site for further information: https://t.co/qftzmFAhlU….@CityofQuincy pic.twitter.com/fRwLRtpmqR — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) January 6, 2024

Depending on the meteorologist you listen to, we could be seeing anywhere from 6 - 12

Inches of snow over the next 24 hours. We would like to remind residents that there is no street parking during snow storms. Please make it easier on our plow drivers by not parking on the… pic.twitter.com/gpTaJdQ9OO — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) January 7, 2024

As a reminder, the winter parking ban is in effect. Street parking is prohibited between 12am-7am. Parking is also not permitted during snow clearing operations. The Pelham Highway Department and @NewHampshireDOT appreciates your cooperation. For more: https://t.co/zmiz7pCiP0 — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) January 6, 2024

State police and transportation officials across New England are warning drivers to be aware of road conditions and to exercise caution.

Our @MassDOT crews are ready for the incoming nor'easter! ❄️❄️



If you must travel - when driving in the snow, please remember to 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬! #slowdown pic.twitter.com/Ga52k0zA3g — MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) January 6, 2024

Plan ahead if traveling Saturday night through Sunday afternoon as snowfall in most regions will make for challenging driving conditions. Make sure your vehicle is winter storm and cold weather prepared. pic.twitter.com/gXVe1GuWh1 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 6, 2024

❄️Winter weather expected tonight and tomorrow. ❄️



If you are traveling:

⚠️ Use caution on the roadways.

⚠️ Don’t crowd snow and ice equipment.

ℹ️ Check https://t.co/v2W0B7nXYc or the Mass511 app for real time travel info. pic.twitter.com/itA3uk36fH — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 6, 2024

With winter weather on the way, please limit non-essential travel. If you have to be out, please leave yourself extra time, drive carefully and give plows and emergency vehicles plenty of room. #AlwaysThere pic.twitter.com/KVA9SVZvQD — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) January 6, 2024

🌨️❄️Snow crews are ready to roll!❄️🌨️

If you’re hitting the road:

⏰ Give extra time.

🚗 Slow down.

🚨Don’t crowd the plow.

📲 Check for real-time incidents and closures: https://t.co/5Ubzt3pXOi pic.twitter.com/Ni7NglzI0w — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) January 6, 2024

Forecasters warned of hazardous marine conditions Saturday night with gale-force wind gusts and 6-foot to 10-foot seas.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says it’s been about two years since a major storm hit the state.

“I think this storm’s been a long time coming,” Lamont said.

State Transportation Commission Garrett Eucalitto said his department will have about 900 drivers on duty, including 630 snowplows.

Preparations are underway for the first major snowfall Boston has seen in almost two years.

Forecasters also warned of another storm Tuesday into Wednesday that is expected to bring rain and some flooding as well as high winds and coastal flooding.

Associated Press reporters Julie Walker in New York, Ron Todt in Philadelphia, Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed.