Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay

A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city.

Parm opened its newest location last week at Copley Place in the Back Bay, taking over the space that had been home to a location of Tender Greens. The new outlet joins another location at the Burlington Mall, along with three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York. The menu includes such options as chicken parm subs, spaghetti and meatballs, fried calamari, and more.

Parm was created by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi and restaurateur Jeff Zalaznick. The restaurant specializes in serving the best possible versions of the homestyle cuisine Carbone and Torrisi ate growing up.

The website for Parm can be found at https://www.parmitalian.com/

