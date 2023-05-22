Local

Foxboro

Part of Route 1 North Closed in Foxboro Due to Crash

MassDOT says part of Route 1 northbound is closed in Foxboro.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A crash Monday evening has closed part of Route 1 northbound near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, officials say.

Police have not released any information on the crash at this time, but the Mass. Department of Transportation says there are injuries.

The crash occurred on Route 1 northbound at Main Street, MassDOT reports, which is nearby Gillette Stadium. It's not clear how many vehicles may be involved, or the extent of the injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

This story will be updated

