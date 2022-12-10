Part of Route 140 in Foxboro Closed in Both Directions Following Serious Crash

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash Saturday night in Foxboro that has closed part of Route 140 in both directions, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Two cars were involved in the crash on Route 140 northbound near Lakeview Road, MassDOT said on Twitter. The highway is closed in both directions from Lakeview Road to Vandoorn Avenue.

A detour is in place, MassDOT added.

Two car crash with serious injuries in #Foxborough on RT-140-NB, SB at Lakeview Rd. Rt 140 closed in both directions from Lakeview Rd to Vandoorn Ave. Detour in place. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 10, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MassDOT did not elaborate on the injuries or say how many people were seriously injured.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Foxboro police for more information but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.