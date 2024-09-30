Massachusetts

Part of Route 2A closed in Phillipston, Mass. due to crash

There was no immediate word on any injuries in the crash on Route 2A between Brooks Village Road and Baldwinville Road

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A car crash with "serious injury" in Phillipston, Massachusetts, has closed a part of Route 2A Monday night.

Initial information was extremely limited, but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Route 2A was shut down in both directions between Brooks Village Road and Baldwinville Road.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more details on what happened, and they confirmed only that they're assisting with a "serious injury" crash.

Phillipston police told NBC10 Boston that they have no details at this time.

This story will be updated when we learn more

