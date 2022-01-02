Local

Massachusetts

Part of Route 3 Shutdown in Duxbury After Serious Crash

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said serious injury has been reported

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Duxbury Fire Department

A serious crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, has shut down part of the roadway late Sunday night, transportation and fire officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 11 p.m., saying most lanes of Route 3 north in Duxbury were closed due to the crash.

The crash occurred at mile marker 22, and serious injury has been reported, MassDOT said.

The Duxbury Fire Department is on scene, with fire officials issuing a traffic alert on Twitter, saying Route 3 north has been shut down at Exit 22 for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

