Rhode Island

15-year-old girl dead, 3 others hurt in partial building collapse at Portsmouth grad party

Portsmouth Fire officials say the deadly incident occurred during a graduation party at the Portuguese American Citizens Club on Power Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A 15-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a building partially collapsed during a graduation party in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, on Saturday evening.

The Portsmouth Fire Department tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that about 75 people were at the Portuguese American Citizens Club on Power Street for the celebration when the deadly incident occurred.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said on social media that he was closely monitoring the situation and that his heart was with all of those impacted.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young victim whose life was tragically cut short, and to those injured in this devastating incident," McKee wrote on X. "We stand with the community as they navigate this difficult time."

McKee said in an earlier post that he was praying for everyone's safety and was deeply grateful to the first responders.

Video from WJAR showed numerous firefighters on scene, where the building's front steps appeared to have collapsed, along with the portico above it.

WJAR
WJAR
Firefighters on scene at the Portuguese American Club in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for a partial building collapse on June 7, 2025. (WJAR)

Officials have not released the name of the girl who died, or given any more information about those who were hurt.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Portsmouth police for more information but has not heard back.

