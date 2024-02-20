Boston

Partial Green Line shutdowns start Tuesday

Service will be suspended all day from start to end of service for 18 days, the MBTA said. Riders will be able to use the Orange Line to get to and from downtown

By Staff Reports

Another wave of partial Green Line shutdowns start Tuesday to allow work on slow zones, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses will replace services between Copley and Babcock Street on the B branch, Copley and Cleveland Circle on the C branch and Copley and Brookline Hills on the D branch.

Service will be suspended all day from start to end of service for 18 days, the MBTA said. Riders will be able to use the Orange Line to get to and from downtown.

You can check train maps, service changes and schedules here.

