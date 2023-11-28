Boston

Partial owner of Sons of Boston pleads guilty to accessory charge in deadly stabbing

Alisha Dumeer, a former manager and partial owner of Sons of Boston, changed her plea to guilty after being charged as an accessory after the fact to the stabbing death of a Marine last year

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a year after a Marine was stabbed to death outside of a bar in Boston, a former manager and partial owner is pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors said Alisha Dumeer was seen on surveillance video helping the alleged killer, bouncer Alvaro Lamarra, change out of his bloody clothes in the basement of the former Sons of Boston bar. They said she also helped him exit out the back door of the bar to avoid talking to police.

Daniel Martinez, a Marine, was 23 years old when he was stabbed to death during an altercation outside of the bar in 2022. He had to come to Boston to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The Boston Liquor Licensing Board decided to indefinitely suspend the Sons of Boston's liquor license Thursday after a fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Larrama is charged with the murder and is still behind bars awaiting trial.

Before Dumeer changed her plea, she had to listen to several members of the Martinez family deliver victim impact statements. While on the stand, Martinez's mother offered her forgiveness.

"I forgive you. I forgive you for trying to rob my family of the truth," Apolina Martinez said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBC10 Boston Responds 6 mins ago

When this man couldn't claim his radio contest prize, NBC10 Boston Responds stepped in

EAST BOSTON 34 mins ago

East Boston woman last heard from one year ago remains missing

Dumeer also addressed the family before she was sentenced.

Alvaro Omar Larrama is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of former U.S. Marine Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston bar.

"I'm just very sorry. I couldn't imagine this happening to someone in my family. I hope they'll forgive me and keep forgiving me," Dumeer said.

A judge sentenced Dumeer to three years probation. The first six months, she will be on house arrest. She also has to complete 100 hours of community service every year for the next three years.

Members of the Martinez family said they are disappointed she will not serve any jail time, but will respect the judge's decision. They have also filed a wrongful death suit against the bar. It closed right after the murder, but has since re-opened under a new name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsstabbingSons of Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us