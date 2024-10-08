Partial service suspension begins on MBTA's Orange Line

Tuesday morning kicks off the start of another closure on the MBTA. This time, it's on the Orange Line.

Riders can expect a pause in service along a busy section of the line. It's going to be about a 2 1/2 week closure, but at the end of it all, T officials say your commute will be faster than it was before.

Until then, shuttle buses are back.

They will be replacing service between Forest Hills and Back Bay/Copley as crews work to eliminate slow zones. They'll also do some lighting work, painting and deep cleaning.

That work will last until Oct. 20. But during that time -- Oct. 12-14 -- the work will extend to North Station.

Riders are encouraged to use shuttle buses, and also the fare-free commuter rail service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station.

But keep in mind, there will be no shuttle bus service between Back Bay and North Station, so you are asked to use the Green Line between North Station and Copley if you want to travel through the downtown area.

MBTA officials say they expect more traffic on the Green Line because of this work, so form now until Oct. 20 they will be increasing service.