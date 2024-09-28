Partially cloudy Saturday with possible sprinkles in New England

The last weekend of September ends on a mostly dry note as high pressure builds into New England from the north. No major weather issues are expected during the 48 hour period which is great news if you have any outdoor plans but a light jacket or sweatshirt should be kept close by.

We’ll see a good amount of mid to high level clouds dimming out the sunshine this afternoon across southern New England, a stray shower or sprinkle may sneak in from the south across CT & western MA, but with dry air in place, it’ll be tough for them to move much further than that.

To the north, we’ll see a good amount of blue sky which will be great backdrop for taking some pictures of the peak foliage occurring across portions of northern Vermont to northern Maine! Highs today reach the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 70s well inland.

Quiet overnight tonight with mid to high level clouds blanketing much of the region preventing temperatures from dropping too low. Patchy fog will likely develop across many of the valleys inland and along the immediate coast. Lows in the 50s with a few 40s showing up inland and across northern New England.

Sunday will be similar to today with more in the way of clouds and the slight risk for a shower or sprinkle across CT & western MA again. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 60s along the coast, upper 60s to around 70 inland.

Our dry and close to seasonable stretch continues into the beginning of next week as high pressure stays in control with temps close to 70 Monday, back in the 60s Tuesday. It’s not until late Tuesday into Wednesday when we see our next chance for showers as a cold front approaches from the west.

Earlier thoughts were for it to pick up some moisture from the remnant of Helene, which is not nearly as devastating as it once was, and deliver us some much-needed H20, but it now looks like it will kick Helene’s remnant south of New England resulting in scattered showers rather than widespread showers which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast!

Have a great afternoon!