Partly sunny skies with possible sprinkles on Saturday

It was great to cap off the work week with 70s and sunshine here in southern New England on Friday! But all good things much come to an end. In fact, this weekend, the unsettled weather returns.

Today, some patchy fog is possible early in the Greater Boston area. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies. While a sprinkle is possible, most areas will be dry. So, don’t let the threat of a sprinkle ruin your weekend plans of going apple picking, leaf watching or heading to a baseball game.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s in Boston and the lower 70s inland. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

On Sunday, the clouds will hang around, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible. Again, a sprinkle or two could develop. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

A little more sunshine is expected Monday as high temperatures rise into the low 70s.

Our next frontal system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered showers.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Helene continues to weaken over portions of the Mid-South. It has lost its tropical characteristics, but parts of the south and the Midwest will receive additional rain this weekend.

Isaac and Joyce are also spinning in the tropical Atlantic Ocean, but each storm poses no threat to land at this time.