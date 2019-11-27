Partners HealthCare Announces Name Change, New 5-Year Plan

By Jessica Bartlett/Boston Business Journal Reporter

late weather31

After months of work and requests for employee feedback, the largest health system in Massachusetts has a new name: Mass General Brigham.

Partners HealthCare announced the rebrand the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The rebrand was coupled with the announcement of a new five-year plan for the 12-hospital system.

“The overall aim of our strategy and our new name is to create the premier integrated health care system of the future, built on the strong reputations of our academic medical centers,” Dr. Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said in an email to employees.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

Read more on the Boston Business Journal.

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us