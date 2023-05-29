Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Parts of Boston's Deer Island Closed as Crews Fix Damaged Wind Turbine

Getty Images

Emergency crews are at the scene of a damaged wind turbine on Boston's Deer Island, according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

A video shows one part of a blade that is broken as it spins in the wind. It's unclear what caused the damage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Spaces around the wind turbines on the island feature public walking trails. The agency says public access near the wind turbines will be shut down until the issue is resolved.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us