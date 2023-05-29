Parts of Boston's Deer Island Closed as Crews Fix Damaged Wind Turbine

Emergency crews are at the scene of a damaged wind turbine on Boston's Deer Island, according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

A video shows one part of a blade that is broken as it spins in the wind. It's unclear what caused the damage.

Spaces around the wind turbines on the island feature public walking trails. The agency says public access near the wind turbines will be shut down until the issue is resolved.