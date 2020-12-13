Local

Dartmouth Crash

Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Dartmouth

The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening

A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Saturday, police said.

Dartmouth police were called to Old Fall River Road around 11 p.m. on a report of a crash. Alex Paulino, of Fairhaven, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and another passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police and Dartmouth police.

