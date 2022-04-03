Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

System Issues, Severe Weather Cancels Flights at Logan Airport

Dozens of flights operated by JetBlue and Southwest Airlines were delayed or cancelled Sunday, leaving many passengers stranded.

"Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry," a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a written statement. "We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position."

JetBlue has also been responding to some passengers on Twitter regarding their delays.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are experiencing flight disruptions across our network today due to briefly pausing our service earlier this morning as we worked to resolve an intermittent technology issue, as well as ongoing weather challenges impacting multiple areas within our system," Southwest Airlines said in a written statement.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us