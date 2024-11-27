Patchy ice to start Wednesday, Thanksgiving storm rolls into New England tonight

This is busy travel day, and the weather is a trusty copilot. Plenty of sun is expected along with seasonably cool temperatures.

We’ll turn cloudy tonight as the Thanksgiving storm rolls into the region. Although we’re not seeing the rain set in immediately Thursday morning, we could have a few light sprinkles precede the storm early on.

The brunt of the rain will arrive by mid-morning, then come down steadily – or possibly heavily – through the early afternoon and into the evening. Gusty winds will buffet the coast in the afternoon as well. Some may peak near 40 mph. Hold on tight to the steering wheel on the way to dinner.

Snow is a minor feature here in eastern and central Massachusetts, but it may play a more prominent role in the higher terrain of western Mass. and southwestern New Hampshire. It’s here that we could see 1-3 or even 3-5 inches of snow.

High school football is taking center stage in the coming days. Thursday is self-explanatory. Dress for the elements and bring lots of extra towels.

The storm makes a slow exit late night on Thanksgiving, with gradual clearing toward Friday morning. I’m not seeing an immediate freeze up as the storm moves away, which allows us to dry out the roads post-storm. Gusts will increase as the storm departs, reaching 40mph at times.

The rest of the weekend is much quieter – and colder. By Sunday, we’ll see highs struggle to even reach 40 degrees in some spots.

Be safe, travel safe, and enjoy the holiday weekend!