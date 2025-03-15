Patient at Connecticut hospital found with ‘ghost gun,' police say

A patient at Yale New Haven Hospital was found with a ghost gun on Friday, according to police.

Officers were called to the emergency department at Yale New Haven Hospital around 1 p.m. after protective services officers found a gun on a patient.

Investigators said the patient, identified as a 23-year-old from East Haven, had been transported to the hospital from another mental health facility.

During a safety check, police said the man changed out of his clothes, wrapped something in one of his shirts and threw it in the garbage.

Security officers reportedly found his behavior suspicious and authorities said when they checked, they found a Polymer 80 handgun with no serial number, also known as a ghost gun. Police said there was a laser attached to the gun, a round in the chamber and a 30-round loaded magazine.

Authorities said the gun also had a Glock switch installed, which functionally enabled it to fire as an automatic weapon.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is not any indication that the man had any plans to assault hospital staff. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of a firearm without a serial number and possession of an assault weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000.

During the investigation, police said they also determined the man was recently involved in a gun incident in East Haven.