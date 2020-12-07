Patriot Place Offering Free Holiday Photos Overlooking Gillette Stadium

Have you ever wanted a photographer to take your family portrait overlooking Gillette Stadium? If so, here's an opportunity.

Patriot Place has launched its "Capture Joy" campaign, which allows guests to have free family photos taken with the home of the NFL’s six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution in the background.

“During an unprecedented year, we are incredibly thankful to our guests for their steadfast loyalty and support," said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “We are excited to offer these free family portraits as a small token of our appreciation, and as a way to capture and spread joy this holiday season."

There are a select number of weekend days in December available, including Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. You can sign up for a five-minute outdoor photo session between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; it is complimentary but pre-registration is required. Photos will be available online for a free download following the sessions.

The photographer for each date will be a different local working mother from the surrounding community. This includes Faye Joyce, Julie Curry, Ami Tredo, Lindsey Fliger and Amanda Silva.

"We are especially grateful to be able to work with these incredible local photographers and mothers on this joy-driven project,” Earley said.

Timeslots and dates are being filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to register if interested.

Anyone who signs up is encouraged to help spread the joy by bringing a new or gently used coat or hat/glove set to donate to Cradles to Crayons, an organization dedicated to providing families in need with winter essentials.

Participants will be able to make a contact-free donation by dropping their winter items into the donation box upon their arrival for their family portraits.

The photo campaign was announced Monday, the same day Massachusetts surpassed 250,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Patriot Place says staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed during the event.

For anyone thinking of traveling to the shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Patriot Place reminds you to check the state's website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.

Hawaii is currently the only state that Massachusetts considers low-enough risk for quarantine-free travel.

There have been growing calls recently for Gov. Charlie Baker to implement more stringent, statewide restrictions. Baker seemed to hint on Monday that his administration will be making some decisions on that front soon as coronavirus cases continue to surge and field hospitals reopen in the Bay State.