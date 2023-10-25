Patriots and kids rock costumes at Gillette Stadium Halloween party

With Halloween one week away, dozens of local children fighting pediatric cancer got a jump on the holiday fun Tuesday night, alongside some notable New England athletes.

More than 40 kids, Patriots and Revolution players, all rocking scary good costumes, filed into a lounge at Gillette Stadium for the annual Halloween party.

"I'm actually a rocket ship," said Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki. "I'm actually a guy in a rocket ship."

Players like Mac Jones, who attended as an astronaut and Buzz Lightyear, swapped out their uniforms for "out of this world" costumes.

"You know, we're trying to make their day, but really, I think at the end of the day, they're making our day," said tight end Hunter Henry.

And he was right.

The brave kids are, by all accounts, superheroes in real life, bravely fighting cancer at several Boston-area hospitals.

"My daughter, she's been in treatment for eight months, and she's been doing so great," said one mother from Providence.

"My son, Graham, just finished chemo at Children's Hospital in Boston," explained mother Kim Phillips. "I think it just feels good to know that you're not alone. Not only as parents, but for the kids, too."

With families by their sides, tougher times were tucked away for a few hours as spirits were lifted so everyone could enjoy the magic moments.

"You sit down and start talking to them, they start opening up. It's always awesome," said Patriots center David Andrews. "It's a great event."