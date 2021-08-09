Patriots Announce New Rules, COVID Protections for Fans Returning to Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots fans will be back in seats at Gillette Stadium this week, and they won't need to be vaccinated to attend the game, but unvaccinated fans will have to wear masks, the team announced Monday.

The team is "excited to welcome a full venue of fans back to Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2019 postseason" for Thursday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team in Foxboro.

A new set of rules for getting into games was announced. Along with masks for unvaccinated fans, the new rules include fully mobile ticketing and stadium sales going completely cashless.

Bathrooms as well as sales at the stadium will be touchless, the team announced. And everyone entering the stadium will have to promise that they haven't tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has in the prior two weeks, as well as that they haven't experienced COVID-19 symptom in the prior two days.

Patriots training camp got underway Wednesday with fans watching for the first time in years, and not one mention of Tom Brady. It took a pandemic, but they may have finally moved on.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the first time in two years, since Tom Brady was under center, fans were allowed at the Patriots' preseason.

The regular season gets underway for the Pats a month after the Washington game, when the Miami Dolphins come to Foxboro.